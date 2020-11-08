Mank review roundup: ‘Provocative, pointed and ruthlessly entertaining’

Mank will begin streaming on Netflix from December 4. (Photo: Netflix)

The first reviews for Mank are in. David Fincher’s first film since 2014’s Gone Girl has received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Mank, a biographical drama, has Gary Oldman starring as Herman J Mankiewicz, who wrote the first draft of what became the iconic 1941 movie Citizen Kane. The film’s story is about Mankiewicz’s disagreement with the film’s producer and director Orson Welles as to who deserved the credit to the film’s script. The matter is still debated.

Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance also star.

RogerEbert.com’s Glenn Kenny wrote, “Fincher has crafted an entertainment that’s provocative, pointed, ruthlessly entertaining, and in some respects, particularly near the end, a little bit infuriating.”

Observer’s Oliver Jones wrote in his review, “Amanda Seyfried imbues Davies with joy, intelligence and a steely compassion that goes a long way towards rescuing the screen star from the skewering she received in Kane.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney was less pleased with the film. He mentioned, “All this is absorbing enough, but if the intention was to instill pathos into the experience of a writer producing his best work for an industry that sickens him and an artist averse to sharing credit, Mank comes up short.”

Associated Press’ Lindsey Bahr wrote, “It’s simply telling a story about a man behind so many of our movie memories and making a new one in the process. And it is, without a doubt, one of the year’s very best.”

Den of Geek’s David Crow wrote, “Mank luxuriates in the written word to a greater degree than any Fincher film since The Social Network, and with a highly literate script, it takes on the rapid-fire cadence of an early 1930s talkie.

Mank will begin streaming on Netflix from December 4.

