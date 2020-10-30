Mank early reactions: David Fincher makes a ‘phenomenal’ comeback

Mank releases on Netflix on November 13, 2020. (Photo: Netflix)

With Mank, David Fincher returns to cinema after a hiatus of six years, and so far it looks like the director has made a splashing comeback.

The film, based on a screenplay penned by David’s father Jack Fincher, before his death in 2003, is about Gary Oldman’s character Herman J Mankiewicz, who was the writer of the iconic 1941 movie Citizen Kane. Mankiewicz clashed with the film’s producer and director Orson Welles over the script of the movie, and there has been much debate about the conflict.

Mank also stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, and Charles Dance.

Mank is the first film by David Fincher after 2014’s Gone Girl.

We will have to wait a bit for the full reviews, but the first social media reactions to Mank are here.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub tweeted, “David Fincher’s #Mank is phenomenal. Everything from the brilliant sound design to the amazing performances makes it one of the best films of 2020. Cinephiles are going to LOVE this movie.”

The Atlantic’s David Sims shared on Twitter, “MANK is a great great movie about how writing in the Hollywood machine can feel like hurling pebbles at Goliath, and how thrilling and terrifying it is to think that one time they might actually knock him out.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard opined, “David Fincher is in fine form with #Mank. It’s dazzling & made for cinephiles. A sharp, smart critique of golden era Hollywood & evocative dreamlike homage to perfection. Seyfried is winning. Erik Messerschmidt’s cinematography, a lavish affair. Editor Kirk Baxter earns top marks.”

Fandango Erik Davis wrote on Twitter, “#Mank is a remarkable sight to behold w/ each shot so meticulously well crafted you’ll want to pause the film often just to stare at this thing. A frenetic & authentic throwback that classic film buffs will adore. Are you a lover of provocative Hollywood stories? This is for you.”

Mank releases on Netflix on November 13, 2020.

