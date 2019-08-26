Manjari Fadnnis on Barot House: People are shocked to see me in an intense role

Bollywood actor Manjari Fadnnis recently starred in the ZEE5 film Barot House. Although she made her acting debut with Rok Sako To Rok Lo in 2004, her big break came with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, where she played Imran Khan’s girlfriend. In recent years, Manjari has gone on to be a part of Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi films. A talented singer, Fadnnis was also one of the finalists of V Popstars.

Coming to Barot House, the suspense-drama also stars Amit Sadh in the lead role. Based on a true story, the story revolves around an upper-middle-class Indian family, who gets caught in the whirlwind of murder and crime.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Manjari opens up about her latest project, playing a mother on screen and the digital medium.

Here are a few excerpts from the conversation.

How did Barot House happen?

It was actually a very simple process. I received a call from the production team and they told me about the concept. Since it’s based on a real story, I also did my little research and was immediately very excited about it. And when I finally met Bugs, the director, I got the vibe that I want to work with him, and follow his vision. He is a sweetheart and one of the most lovely and talented people I have met in the industry. Then when I got to know that Amit Sadh will play the male lead, I was blown away. He is an amazing actor and we had a great experience shooting for the film.

Actors are usually shy of playing mother on screen and you have four kids in the film. Weren’t you apprehensive of taking this up?

To be very honest, I was a little taken aback when I got to know there would be four kids (laughs). But when I heard what the film was about, it overpowered my apprehension. It was a no-brainer for me and I would have been stupid to not do it. Also, I feel times have changed and today actors are seen as only actors. It doesn’t matter if you play a mother as long as you can perform.

Do you feel a role like this came quite late in your career?

I think everything has a time. Maybe I am emotionally ready now to play something like this. As an actor, you want to keep exploring a different side to yourself. The limitation is only in people’s imagination.

Would you have wanted Barot House to have a theatrical release?

I would have loved that as watching something on the big screen is definitely a different experience. But that thought doesn’t come before taking a project. What really matters is the script and role.

What’s your take on the digital boom?

It is absolutely brilliant. Filmmakers, producers, actors– everyone is getting a chance to experiment. When it comes to cinema, people are scared to take chances. Also with box office numbers and returns involved, people want to play safe. With the digital medium, that fear is gone. The audience too, after getting exposed to different content and world cinema, has evolved and matured. That has given rise to more meaningful and content-driven projects.

Any feedback for Barot House that touched your heart?

I don’t want to praise myself (laughs). But people have been shocked to see me play such an intense role. And that really makes me happy. I was showered with some really heartwarming compliments.