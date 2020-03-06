Manisha Koirala to headline Netflix film Maska

Manisha Koirala will star in the Netflix film Maska. Manisha Koirala will star in the Netflix film Maska.

Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala will soon be seen in Netflix film Maska. Manisha, who has earlier worked on Lust Stories, will be essaying the role of Diana, a Parsi mother, in Maska.

Talking about the film, Manisha said in a statement, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband’s legacy.”

Alongside Manisha, Maska also stars Prit Kamani, Shirley Setia and Nikita Dutta.

Netflix India has been backing a lot of original Indian content lately. Kiara Advani starrer Guilty will begin streaming today. Crime thriller She starts streaming on the platform from March 20. Sooni Taraporevala’s dance film Yeh Ballet recently debuted on the streaming service and garnered positive reviews.

Apart from films, Netflix India’s shows like Taj Mahal 1989, Yeh Hai Love, Jamtara among more created some buzz on social media. Netflix made a significant dent in the Indian OTT market with the 2018 show Sacred Games.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director International Originals at Netflix – India, had earlier spoken about the importance of a popular cast for Netflix shows and told indianexpress.com, “I think when we talk about anything that’s global, we react to Indian icons. Our search is to find storytellers – some might have worked before, some haven’t. As reference to our recent successes – Ghost Stories and Jamtara, it was agnostic of who was in it.”

Srishti also spoke about the audience’s choice. She added, “Seventy per cent of the audience in India watches at least one film every week. We have an affinity for films and the number is actually much more than other markets. We believed that Upstarts, which was based on startups, would create a lot of curiosity among the young audience. However, the result was less than optimal. On the other hand, Drive, which got heavily criticised, has an incredible viewing on the platform.”

