Maniac teaser: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are part of an experiment in this new Netflix series

Maniac: This new Netflix series stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. Maniac: This new Netflix series stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Netflix recently released the teaser of their upcoming limited series Maniac, and it is certainly intriguing. Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, the teaser starts with a voice over that says, “Once you begin to appreciate the structure of the mind, there’s no reason to believe that anything about us can’t be changed.”

We see Emma Stone and Jonah Hill sitting across the table from each other against a pristine white background. She looks unfazed and he looks jittery and both are dressed in uniform-like clothes. The teaser then takes a turn as background music kicks in and we see the screen turn into different colours.

Watch the teaser of Maniac here:

The summary of the show says that Maniac is set in a world that is somewhat like our own and in a time that is pretty much like ours. Emma Stone plays Annie Landsberg who is fixated on her broken relationships with her mother and her sister. Jonah Hill plays Owen Milgrim who has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.

They are both part of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial that promises a radical treatment. The treatment promises to repair anything about the mind, be it heartbreak or mental illness. These two and ten others are drawn into a three-day drug trial that promises no side-effects. They are told that all their problems will be solved permanently but things don’t go as planned.

Maniac also stars Justin Theroux and Sally Field. The limited series created by Cary Joji Fukunaga starts streaming from September 21.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd