Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal’s last directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar gets a release date

Raj Kaushal's last directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
October 27, 2021 3:54:40 pm
A poster of Raj Kaushal directorial Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar.

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal‘s swansong crime drama series Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is set to be released on Prime Video on November 3, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Kaushal, who directed movies like Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, passed away in June following a heart attack.

The filmmaker, who was in his 50s, was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi.

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

According to the streamer, the series features Arora as Bhargav Sharma, who, along with his friends, hatches a plan to open India’s first ‘fake bank’ and gets people to deposit money with the intention to flee with it.

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is written by Aman Khan and produced by Refuel Productions.

