Mandira Bedi: ‘Akkad Bakkad is not just a show. It’s Raj Kaushal beaming with happiness’

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal’s last project Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Vicky Arora, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.

As the series went live on Amazon Prime Video, Kaushal’s wife and actor Mandira Bedi shared how Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar meant so many things to her late husband. Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack on June 30. He was 49.

“#AkkadBakkad is not just a show. It’s Raj beaming with happiness. Albeit in another world.. because his non-stop positive energy made it happen even from there. It’s Raj’s storytelling (what he loved doing most!). With that infectious smile and that constant spring in his step.. because that’s just him,” Mandira wrote on Instagram along with an audio clip featuring Kaushal’s voice. He says, “Apna time aa gaya.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Calling the show Kaushal’s pride and excitement, Mandira Bedi added, “It’s Raj’s pride. A story that excited him from the get go and which he executed with his gut. Because he was always a soldier.. a tough and resilient one. It’s Raj’s excitement. In abundance. Because now it sees the light of day and you all are going to see it.”

Urging people to watch the series, the actor concluded, “He’s left us with this. It’s us too.. because #AkkadBakkad has a piece of our heart in it too. Watch #AkkadBakkad on @Primevideoin It has released TODAY, 3rd November. It’s his love for us.❤️ #RajKaushal #wemissyou #youliveon.”

The official synopsis of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar reads, “The “good life” is just one scam away. This thought takes root in the minds of two friends Bhargav and Siddhant after they read countless news stories of bank scams that have happened in the country and that a total of seventy-one thousand five hundred crores has been scammed. Together they devise a plan to open India’s first fake bank. Get people to deposit money and then leave the country with this money. Will they get away or will they get caught?”

Writer-director-producer Raj Kaushal helmed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. Mandira and Raj married in 1999. They welcomed son Vir in 2011 and adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last year.