Mandana Karimi feels ‘pity’ for Teejay Sidhu, who slammed her for making disparaging remarks about Kaaranvir Bohra on Lock Upp

Evicted Lock Upp contestant Mandana Karimi spoke about the many controversies that she was embroiled in during her stint on the show, mostly with her co-contestants, but on a couple of occasions, even with people on the outside.

While Mandana has clarified that the big Bollywood director who impregnated her isn’t her ‘friend’ Anurag Kashyap, she stands by her statements about Kaaranvir Bohra, who she said she does not trust. This angered Kaaranvir’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, who lashed out at Mandana in interviews and on social media.

In a new interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mandana said that she pities Teejay for making negative statements about her, despite knowing that her words have been ‘twisted’. She accused Teejay of milking the situation as a ‘publicity stunt’.

She said, “These are my exact words: I don’t trust Kaaranvir inside the show, and I don’t trust him outside as well. We did a project together, and I’m close to his wife and kids–I was close to his wife and kids.” She said that she expected Kaaranvir to come and speak with her privately after he heard rumours about her having made disparaging remarks about him behind his back. Similarly, she said that Teejay is well aware that she would never speak ill of Kaaranvir, but continued to attack her nevertheless.

Mandana continued, “When his wife tried to make this whole thing into a publicity stunt, I had a pity moment, I thought, ‘Oh, you were my friend. Why didn’t you wait for me to come out of the house. You know those people have twisted my words’. When I saw what she had done, I thought it was not nice, it’s sad.”

Teejay, in an interview with The Times of India, said that she ‘trusted’ Mandana and welcomed her into her home with open arms. On Lock Upp, Mandana was accused of saying that she avoids going to meet Kaaranvir alone at his house because she cannot trust him. Mandana denied this, but Kaaranvir didn’t believe her.