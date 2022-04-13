Mandana Karimi on being called a ‘gold digger’ on Lock Upp: ‘I have dated powerful men, but …’

Ever since Mandana Karimi entered Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, she has been courting controversy. After talking about being arrested in Iran to getting an abortion after her filmmaker boyfriend refused to have a baby, the actor reacted to being called a ‘gold digger’. On last night’s episode, a few contestants were discussing Mandana’s past and ended up calling her a gold digger. Reacting to this, she admitted that she has dated powerful men but never for their money.

“I may look fancy but I am spoiling myself with my money. It’s what I have earned. As far as my dating is concerned, yes, I have dated powerful men. But it is not for their money. It is on record, I have broken up with a powerful man because it wasn’t worth my time or life. In fact, many times my things have gone. They have ruined my name and my life. Just like my ex,” she said over lunch.

The actor went on to loudly claim, “I know what I have done. I know who I have loved and with whom I have been in a relationship and how it was.”

Later, Ali Merchant went up to the camera and spoke about Mandana. He said, “I am not directly calling her a gold digger. But she has similar traits to a gold digger. She looks for a prey, earns their sympathy, gets close, makes them hear her sob story, and then befriends them like she tried to do with Zeeshan and me.”

Mandana found herself in another crisis after Anjali Arora and Zeeshan Khan told Kaaranvir Bohra that she has been talking ill about him behind his back. The two told the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor that Mandana had claimed that Kaaranvir had called her home under the pretext of reading a script, but he had ulterior motives. When Kaaranvir confronted her, Mandana denied the accusations. She said that she respects his wife and loves his kids and will never say anything like this to malign his image. She admitted to having trust issues with him, but clarified that he never had any ill-intentions towards her.

Lock Upp is streaming on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji.