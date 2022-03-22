Mandana Karimi is the 16h contestant of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp

Actor Mandana Karimi is gearing up to enter Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. The actor will be joining Munawar Faruqui, Chetan Hansraj, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi and Ali Merchant as the sixteenth contestant of the show.

Sharing her excitement about being a part of Lock Upp, Mandana said, “I am so excited to be part of this show. Nowadays because of social media, we rather see acts or twisted versions of people’s lives and beliefs. So, this is a great opportunity to show the reality and share your stories with people.”

She added, “My strategy is being me. I was, I am, and I will be myself as always. I will try my best to inspire rather than manipulate. This is a reality show and I would love to use this given opportunity to share my stories, ideas and beliefs about how to live an independent, happy life as a woman.”

The world of reality shows is not new to Mandana Karimi. Mandana participated in Bigg Boss Season 9. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.