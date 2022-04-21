‘Not Anurag Kashyap’: Mandana Karimi on filmmaker who left her after she got pregnant

Lock Upp contestant Mandana Karimi, who recently made an explosive revelation that she had been ditched by a filmmaker she was in relationship with after she became pregnant, cleared speculation that it wasn’t Anurag Kashyap. She said that she had just shared a secret as the format of the show required it, and didn’t understand how people had begun pointing fingers at others.

Speaking to Times Of India, she said that Anurag Kashyap is her friend, and that they are still friends. She called out the rumour mongering and slammed reports, saying it was ‘unethical and unfortunate’. She added that she doesn’t understand how people can ‘play with names’. “The person with whom I had a relationship was not my friend,” she clarified.

On Lock Upp, Mandana revealed that the secret relationship happened after her separation from her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta. “The time that I was struggling with my whole situation…my separation, I did have a secret relationship. My relationship was with a very well-known director who talks about women’s rights. He’s an idol to many people. We planned a pregnancy…and when it happened, he…” the actor broke down, as she talked about it. This revelation left host Kangana Ranaut emotional as well.

In one episode, a few contestants discussed Mandana’s past and called her a gold digger. Reacting to this, she admitted on the show that she has dated powerful men but never for their money. “I may look fancy but I am spoiling myself with my money. It’s what I have earned. As far as my dating is concerned, yes, I have dated powerful men. But it is not for their money. It is on record, I have broken up with a powerful man because it wasn’t worth my time or life. In fact, many times my things have gone. They have ruined my name and my life. Just like my ex.”