Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson aka Mr Bean battles a bee in this hilarious Netflix series. Watch video

A trailer for Man vs Bee is out. The Netflix comedy series, starring Rowan Atkinson in the lead role, looks rather goofy but in a very good way. In the show, Atkinson plays a house-sitter who has the misfortune of crossing paths with a very tenacious bee in the house under his supervision.

Chaos ensues. The bee proves to be the bane of Atkinson’s existence as he is charged on 14 counts — including dangerous driving, destruction of priceless artwork, arson, and so on. When the judge asks him whether he has to say anything in his defence, he weakly mumbles, “You see, there was this bee.”

The series reminds one of the brilliant housefly episode of Breaking Bad called Fly in which Bryan Cranston’s Walter White spends a lot of time to get rid of a housefly that has invaded his high-end meth lab and may contaminate the product.

Man vs Bee takes it one step further. And it does look entertaining. It is Atkinson, after all. He is not Mr Bean here, but the series does take a few elements of the iconic character — an obsession with one thing, no matter how insignificant.

But one cannot help but wonder how Rowan Atkinson and co-creator Will Davies are going to sustain this idea for an entire series. Netflix shows have earlier been guilty of stretching ideas beyond their limits to extend the length of seasons (and thus, viewership).

Man vs Bee arrives on June 24.