Mamik Singh: I handled my career very casually

Having made his debut with the much appreciated Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mamik Singh was touted to become a star. However, with his own admission, the actor lacked focus, and was satisfied with whatever work he was offered. Now, as the world enters a new decade, Singh wants to get back to acting, with much force.

After a cameo in Scam 1992, Mamik Singh is now seen playing the lead in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Who’s your Daddy? 2. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opens up about his latest project, raging to work on all mediums and why he blames himself for not getting many projects.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What was about Who’s your Daddy? 2 that you took it up?

I think it would be more because of the producer Ekta Kapoor. I have been around for a long time, but never got to work with her. So when the opportunity came, I just dived into it. My experience was extremely fun, especially since it was a genre very different from what I have done. We had a round the clock schedule, and it was crazy but an enjoyable experience. We shot on small streets and houses, and even went to my homeland Punjab.

Tell us more about the show and your part.

It’s a a run-of-the-mill comedy set in a small town. It is really well written and conducted – a clean Punjabi comedy. The role I am playing is not me, hence it made it even more fun to get into its skin. The moment I put on that moustache, magic happened, and I lost myself, and performed as per the script’s demand. I am sure all of you will also have a lot of fun watching the show. After being missing for a while now, I am really raging to take up more and more interesting parts.

A still from Who’s Your Daddy? 2. A still from Who’s Your Daddy? 2.

And what brought about this change?

I have been quite an idiot all my life. I wanted to act but did not want to knock on anyone’s door. It took time for me to understand that you need to go out, and have focus if you want to keep working. God has been kind, and there have been some wonderful roles that fell into my lap. The kind of start I had, any guy would have taken advantage and moved their career up. However, I didn’t have a plan but now I want to change things for myself. There are some amazing characters that are being written, and I am eager to work on different genres and mediums. Having worked with young actors in this show, I realised how focused they are at such a young age. They are so charged about their career, and that has pushed me to even do better.

Coming back to Who’s Your Daddy? 2, was there any kind of apprehension to play a father on screen?

Not at all. What do you want me to do at this age? (laughs). However, I strongly feel that I can shoulder and carry a show forward. I can still pull off some hardcore strong roles. I have that stuff up my sleeves.

You did a small part in Scam 1992 and now this web show. Are you enjoying the medium?

I am honestly very excited and looking forward to dive in. We all talk about having an itch, and I think I have got it back. I did get some fantastic roles but I handled my career very casually then, with no focus. Not anymore!

But do you feel Bollywood did justice to your talent?

I am not going to look into things that way. The industry is not supposed to give, the person has to go and fetch what they want. At the current moment, all the stars are an institution in themselves. They make their own films, and cater to a huge population. And given that you cannot take the audience for granted anymore, there are some amazing content that’s being helmed. I was recently in Scotland to shoot for Bell Bottom, where I have a blink and miss role. The kind of hard work that Akshay Kumar does, I was amazed. You cannot hold his success against him. He has toiled to get all of it.

You also enjoyed a successful stint on television. Why didn’t you rake more into it?

Because I was lazy. I know I should have been more than a 150 films old and have many TV shows to my credit. I worked only on shows, whose makers got in touch with me. They almost dragged me out of my house.

Now that you are gearing up for your second innings, things have changed a lot in the industry. There are managers and PRs at the helm of things. Have you managed to grapple with the changes?

Please help me find a manager first (laughs). Honestly, I am yet to understand how things work, and how one should network. I have never done that. I am just hoping that having worked with Ekta now, she can give me more work, and keep me busy through the year. That would be the best thing.

Also starring social media influences Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud, Who’s Your Daddy? 2 is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.