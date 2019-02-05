Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor to make web series debut with Booo… Sabki Phategi

Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor are all set to tickle your funny bone, and spook you, with ALTBalaji’s upcoming horror-comedy web series titled Booo… Sabki Phategi.

Talking about her digital debut and comeback, Mallika Sherawat said, “I am excited to be back in India and this time for my debut web series Booo… Sabki Phategi. ALTBalaji is India’s leading and most loved OTT platform and I couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut. It is a horror comedy, where I play a ghost, so expect your funny bone to be tickled while you get spooked. My look in the show will be very interesting, and I am looking forward to shoot with this wonderful cast.”

The show will be directed by Farhad Samji who has written the Golmaal films and helmed box office hits like Entertainment and Housefull 3.

Talking about his association with the director and his web series debut, Tusshar Kapoor said in a statement, “This is my digital debut and I am really excited to associate with Farhad Samji, who has been my writer for the Golmaal series. My character is quite young and has lot of fun elements. It will definitely resonate with the youth.”

“I am working with Balaji Telefilms and my sister Ekta after five years and of course it’s a wonderful feeling to work with them again. From the stellar cast to the director, everybody is known for their impeccable comic timing. This will be my 2nd horror comedy after Golmaal and I am sure this will add another feather in everybody’s cap,” the actor continued.

The web series revolves around a group of friends who plan to spend a few nights at a desolated resort managed by a blind caretaker. The group ignores all the paranormal activities taking places in this empty and spooky place that includes a walking ghost Haseena, portrayed by Mallika Sherawat. Things start to take a turn for the worse when members of the group become ghosts after getting killed.

Apart from Mallika and Tusshar, the series will star Kiku Sharda, Sanjay Mishra and Krushna Abhishek in pivotal roles.