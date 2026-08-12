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Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her: ‘I would show you videos of us’
Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her, saying she could show videos of them partying together on The Traitors 2.
Mallika Sherawat recently claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her. The actress is all set to make her comeback to Indian television with The Traitors 2. A clip from the reality show has now gone viral, featuring comedian Kullu in conversation with the actress.
Kullu asked Mallika, “Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi? (Mallika ji, have you ever had a crush on someone?)” She replied, “No.” He then quickly followed up, “Or is it always the other way round?”
Turning the question around with her trademark confidence, Mallika responded, “Everybody has a crush on me.” What she says next leaves the others surprised. “Tom Cruise is crushing on me lately. I am not lying. If I had my phone with me, I would have shown you the videos,” she said. The others then asked, “What videos is he sending to you?” One of them guessed, “He must be sending her snaps.” Mallika clarified, “No, not snaps. I would show you videos of us partying together.”
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Mallika Sherawat teases her strategy on The Traitors 2
Mallika had earlier teased her approach to the game in the trailer, saying, “In this game, you don’t have to be truthful, you just have to be convincing enough.” Karan Johar, meanwhile, says in the trailer, “Here, trust is rare, but betrayal everywhere.”
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The Traitors 2 is set to stream on August 13 and features contestants including Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tripathi, Dalip Tahil and Mallika Sherawat, among others. Many viewers have already begun speculating that Mallika could be one of the traitors. Addressing the speculation in her trademark style, she says, “Calling me a traitor has become a fashion.”
Mallika highest-paid contestant
The actress has also been making headlines for reportedly being the highest-paid contestant on the show, a claim she later confirmed. Speaking to ETimes, Mallika said, “The speculation is right. Why apologise for making money? People who say money is never the reason are lying. When you’re independent, whether you’re a man or a woman, money is always important because you have bills to pay and a lifestyle to maintain.”
The 49-year-old actress also revealed that she had turned down offers for Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi multiple times, saying The Traitors 2 was the first reality show whose format genuinely interested her.
Mallika was last seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024).
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