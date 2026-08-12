Mallika Sherawat says Tom Cruise has a crush on her: ‘I would show you videos of us’

Mallika Sherawat recently claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her. The actress is all set to make her comeback to Indian television with The Traitors 2. A clip from the reality show has now gone viral, featuring comedian Kullu in conversation with the actress.

Kullu asked Mallika, “Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi? (Mallika ji, have you ever had a crush on someone?)” She replied, “No.” He then quickly followed up, “Or is it always the other way round?”

Turning the question around with her trademark confidence, Mallika responded, “Everybody has a crush on me.” What she says next leaves the others surprised. “Tom Cruise is crushing on me lately. I am not lying. If I had my phone with me, I would have shown you the videos,” she said. The others then asked, “What videos is he sending to you?” One of them guessed, “He must be sending her snaps.” Mallika clarified, “No, not snaps. I would show you videos of us partying together.”