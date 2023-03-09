Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar

Director Ahmmed Khabeer’s crime web series Kerala Crime Files will soon start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Kerala Crime Files is the digital platform’s first Malayalam series.

The show stars Lal and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. A press note about the show read, “Kerala Crime Files promises to captivate audiences with gripping stories that unfold against the backdrop of Kerala. Each season will showcase different crime stories, adding a unique flavour to the series.”

The announcement about Kerala Crime Files was made on the Twitter account of Disney Plus Hotstar Malayalam. The caption read, “#HotstarSpecials #KeralaCrimeFiles first ever Malayalam Web Series from Disney+ Hotstar.”

Kerala Crime Files’ producer Rahul Riji Nair said in a statement, “When we started the developing this as the first original web series coming out from Disney Plus Hotstar Malayalam, we wanted to mount the authentic Malayalam storytelling style in a scale where it can be proudly benchmarked with all the other series produced from India in terms of its production value, style and quality.”

Ahammed Khabeer, who is best known for helming June and Madhuram, added, “The extended run time of the web series has given me the freedom to explore the nuances of the lead characters and build a stronger storyline focusing on their journey to make a much more engaging and impactful narrative.”

Kerala Crime Files is written by Aashiq Aimar. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame will be composing the music of the show.

The makers have not announced the release date of the series yet.