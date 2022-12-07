Malaika Arora says she is a ‘sucker for drama’: ‘My nameplate should say divorced’

Malaika Arora is fighting her fears in each new episode of Moving In with Malaika. In the episode released on Wednesday, she battled her fear of taking the stage and performing stand-up comedy.

In the episode, Malaika enlisted the help of popular comic Sumukhi Suresh on how to go about stand-up comedy. “I think these are the topics we should explore – single mother, divorce, dating a younger guy, your accident, trolls. I know exactly what we should call your stand-up bit. The whole stand-up bit, we should call it MILF,” said Sumukhi which left Malaika shocked as she instantly said, “You’re not serious. Can’t. Not here. Nobody takes it well.”

“Anyway, I get enough of flak and get trolled, I can’t now with this,” said Malaika, to which Sumukhi explained that “MILF’s full form for you is Man, I look fabulous,” and this got Malaika on board almost instantly.

As Malaika Arora rehearsed her set, Sumukhi Suresh pointed out, “Your life is filled with conflicts.” Malaika laughed and added, “I’m a sucker for drama, I’m a sucker for trouble.” Malaika then talked about the most common thing that trolls call her, “Buddhi, Aunty.” When talking about dating Arjun, Malaika said she was open to talking about dating someone younger on stage. “I think we should talk about it.”

The episode ended with a preview of Malaika’s stand-up comedy set which was attended by Amrita Arora, Anusha Dandekar, Shibani Dandekar, among many others. The act had her talking about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan as she made the audience laugh saying, “I’m a mother. I’m a daughter but to the world, I’m divorced. In fact, I think outside my house, the nameplate should say divorced. I have moved on; my ex has moved on. When the F will all of you move on?”

She also spoke about Arjun Kapoor and said, “I want to thank Arjun Kapoor for not being here tonight. Because otherwise all of this would have been all about Arjun moving in with Malaika.”

Moving In With Malaika is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.