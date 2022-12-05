Malaika Arora recreates her iconic dance steps with Farah Khan, shares excitement as Moving In With Malaika gets ready for streaming

Actor Malaika Arora will soon be giving viewers a sneak peek into her life, as her debut OTT show Moving In With Malaika gets ready to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from Monday. Malaika, who is excited about the show, isn’t shying away from expressing her joy.

The actor on Monday posted a video on her social media handles, where she is seen dancing on her popular tracks “Chaiya Chaiya”, “Munni Badnaam Hui” and “Anarkali Disco Chali”. What makes it more exciting is that choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan joins Malaika in the video. Farah, who had choreographed “Chaiya Chaiya” from 1998 film Dil Se, is seen enjoying herself as the duo match steps.

Malaika Arora captioned the video, “What’s gotten us grooving?! You guessed it right – #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming tonight, Mon – Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Moving In With Malaika will take viewers inside Malaika Arora’s life, as she shares what it means to be an intricate part of the film industry. In a statement, she said that Moving In With Malaika is an attempt to get closer to the audience, who have loved her over the years.

Malaika said, “Over the years, I have managed to form a bond with the audiences through everything I have done. Moving In with Malaika is not only a new venture but also an attempt to grow close to the audience who have supported me at every juncture.”

The makers have also enabled a chat feature, which will allow viewers to communicate with Malaika Arora. Through this feature, the viewers will get to discuss Moving In With Malaika during the telecast.

Commenting on the possibility of interacting with the viewers during the show, Malaika said, “The chat feature on the show is just another step to get closer to them. More than giving them a chance, it gives me an opportunity to communicate with them! I’m excited to extend the show into a two-way conversation and looking forward to unfolding my journey with the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”