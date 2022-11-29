scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Malaika Arora reacts as new show talks of her ‘hardship, struggle’: ‘Malaika hu, Malala nahi…my problems are first world’

Malaika Arora will soon be seen in a reality show based on her life called Moving in with Malaika, which will premiere on December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

malaika aroraMalaika Arora will soon be seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar reality series.

Popular TV and film personality Malaika Arora will soon be seen in a brand new reality series revolving around her personal and professional life. Called Moving in with Malaika, the series will make its debut on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar this December.

Recently, the makers shared a teaser of the show where a stunning Malaika is seen introducing the audience about the concept of the show via a voiceover monologue. As the voice announces the show using the phrase ‘top Bollywood female actor’, a surprised and self-deprecating Malaika reacts to it by asking a rhetorical question: “Housefull 2 dekhi hai na? Kuch aur bol do (Have you seen Housefull 2? Please say something else).

Also Read |An Action Hero song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’: Malaika Arora goes back to her roots, owns the dance floor like nobody else

Then we hear the unseen host use four words, ‘India’s most beloved celebrity’ to introduce Malaika, at which point she turns to the camera and says, “Most beloved celebrity? I just get trolled for walking.” The celebrity has often been targetted for her fashion choices and personal life, online. And finally the host tries yet another set of words to describe Malaika which doesn’t sit well with her at all. The voice talks about her hardships and struggles to reach where she has today, and Malaika makes fun of those ‘so-called’ obstacles by retorting with, “Hardships — guys Malaika hun, Malala nahi, everyone knows my problems are first world. It’s a reality show, let’s keep it real?” The video ends with Malaika promising a personal glimpse of her life.

As soon as she dropped the video, a bunch of celebrities and fans reacted to it. Her good friend and Hrithik Roshan’s ex Sussanne Khan commented, “Congratulations wowwwzerrrr can’t wait to see this!!!” A fan wrote, “Oh man. The way u have given it back to the trollers, can’t wait to see this. Love love love the teaser already.” Yet another person dropped a comment which read, “Omg what a stunner.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

Moving in with Malaika will start streaming from December 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 01:21:12 pm
Next Story

Balenciaga issues lengthy statement amid campaign controversy: ‘We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close