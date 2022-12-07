Malaika Arora picks sister Amrita over Arjun Kapoor for advice on acting, Neha Dhupia asks ‘Why would you do that?’

The second episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving in with Malaika, released on Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday. During the episode, Malaika tried to overcome her fear of driving during the shoot of a commercial. The actor was injured during a car accident earlier this year. Also, she got an offer to star in a full-fledged role in Farhad Samji’s feature film.

However, Malaika was not entirely sure about it since the role required her to speak ‘shudh’ Hindi and her character was a stand-up comic. And, to take advice on the same, she contacted her sister Amrita Arora and not her boyfriend and actor, Arjun Kapoor. This choice of hers left her friend Neha Dhupia surprised. Neha asked her, “Why would you do that?”, to which Malaika admitted Arjun’s name never came to her mind.

As per the narration given to Malaika by Farhad, she was offered the role of a girl who gets angry with people if they talk in English. She herself speaks Hindi and is also a stand-up comic. This description made Malaika ask for time from Farhad to think over the offer.

After speaking with Amrita, she met her friend Neha Dhupia and told her that she doesn’t see herself in the role offered to her. Further, when she was telling her that Amrita has advised her to at least try it, Neha retorted, “Why are we taking her suggestions? We love Amu, but every suggestion of Amu needs to be run by some other human being. You have enough actor friends. Why didn’t you call Arjun for advice? Amu worked 15 years ago and Arjun is a bonafide star who is working in a movie, Malla.”

Malaika couldn’t stop herself from laughing on realising that she never thought about calling Arjun. She accepted, “True, I actually never thought of it. Maybe I should have spoken to him. I don’t know why I turned to Amu in that moment.”

Later in the episode, when Neha tried to prepare Malaika for standup comedy by making jokes about herself, her divorce, her dating a younger and her being a single mother, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl got flustered and was “discouraged” to do it.

Moving In With Malaika streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday-Friday. The next episode in the series will see Malaika taking the stage as a stand-up comic and cracking jokes on her life.