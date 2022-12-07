scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Malaika Arora picks sister Amrita over Arjun Kapoor for advice on acting, Neha Dhupia asks ‘Why would you do that?’

Malaika Arora was offered a film by Housefull director Farhad Samji. She went to her sister Amrita Arora to ask if she should do it instead of speaking to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

malaika arjunMalaika Arora and Malaika Arora went public with their relationship in 2019. (Photo: Arjun/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The second episode of Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving in with Malaika, released on Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday. During the episode, Malaika tried to overcome her fear of driving during the shoot of a commercial. The actor was injured during a car accident earlier this year. Also, she got an offer to star in a full-fledged role in Farhad Samji’s feature film.

However, Malaika was not entirely sure about it since the role required her to speak ‘shudh’ Hindi and her character was a stand-up comic. And, to take advice on the same, she contacted her sister Amrita Arora and not her boyfriend and actor, Arjun Kapoor. This choice of hers left her friend Neha Dhupia surprised. Neha asked her, “Why would you do that?”, to which Malaika admitted Arjun’s name never came to her mind.

As per the narration given to Malaika by Farhad, she was offered the role of a girl who gets angry with people if they talk in English. She herself speaks Hindi and is also a stand-up comic. This description made Malaika ask for time from Farhad to think over the offer.

Also read |Malaika Arora on what went wrong in her marriage with Arbaaz Khan: ‘We became very irritable people and started to drift apart’

After speaking with Amrita, she met her friend Neha Dhupia and told her that she doesn’t see herself in the role offered to her. Further, when she was telling her that Amrita has advised her to at least try it, Neha retorted, “Why are we taking her suggestions? We love Amu, but every suggestion of Amu needs to be run by some other human being. You have enough actor friends. Why didn’t you call Arjun for advice? Amu worked 15 years ago and Arjun is a bonafide star who is working in a movie, Malla.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Malaika couldn’t stop herself from laughing on realising that she never thought about calling Arjun. She accepted, “True, I actually never thought of it. Maybe I should have spoken to him. I don’t know why I turned to Amu in that moment.”

Later in the episode, when Neha tried to prepare Malaika for standup comedy by making jokes about herself, her divorce, her dating a younger and her being a single mother, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl got flustered and was “discouraged” to do it.

Moving In With Malaika streams on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday-Friday. The next episode in the series will see Malaika taking the stage as a stand-up comic and cracking jokes on her life.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 11:26:43 am
Next Story

Singer Lucky Ali’s land grab allegations are latest episode in three-decade-long Bengaluru property saga

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda
Navya Naveli Nanda birthday: Shweta-Abhishek Bachchan share warm wishes, BFF Shanaya Kapoor-Ananya Panday reveal nicknames
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close