Malaika Arora smiles as Bharti Singh says trolls call her ‘bean bag, rajayi’, comedian calls her out: ‘Hasi toh aapki bhi…’

The latest episode of Moving In with Malaika had the actor talking about body positivity as she directed a campaign about the same. In the episode, Malaika has comedian Bharti Singh over at her house as they spoke about the nature of social media trolling. While the two were on the same page for most of the conversation, Malaika smiled when Bharti was talking about the various names she is called on social media.

Bharti shared that though she was always into comedy, she started getting more into it as she grew older because those around her would often taunt her for her size. “I wasn’t just trolled by outsiders, but my family members would also do it,” Bharti said.

The comedian added that she has never spoken about trolls before this but felt like she was done with it. She recalled the kind of comments she received on social media when she announced her engagement to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. “When I shared a photo for the first time announcing my engagement, there were comments like ‘Arre size dekha (Look at your size)’, ‘Yeh hua Bharti asli combination haathi aur cheenti ka (This is the combination of an elephant and an ant)’,” she recalled.

Bharti remembered that people often scroll through the comments section after posting their wedding photos and go through the best wishes but in her case, half of the comments were negative in nature. She said, “Trolling mein likhte the bachche ke saath shadi kar li. Maa aur beta. Aise bolte the. Maine phero ki photo daali, toh bole bhains aur bakri ki shaadi ho rahi hai. (Trolls would write that I have gotten married to a child. They would call us mother and son. I put up a photo of the pheras and they wrote a buffalo and goat have gotten married.)” Bharti broke down after this and Malaika tried her best to comfort her.

After a few minutes when the mood had visibly shifted to being a little lighter, Bharti said that people sometimes also call her “bean bag, rajayi (quilt)” and listening to this, Malaika smiled a bit. Bharti caught the moment and laughingly called out Malaika and said, “Hasi toh aapki bhi nikal rahi hai (Even you want to laugh).” Even though the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl insisted, “I am not laughing,” Bharti knew what she had seen.

The comedian said, “I made this my plus point. Now even I enjoy it, laugh as much as you want. This is how I am. I will enjoy my paranthas, I will drink my lassi.”

Moving In with Malaika streams on Disney+ Hotstar.