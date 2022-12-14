scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi have a dance-off on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ amid constant comparisons between the two. Watch

Disney+ Hotstar dropped a teaser video of Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi collaborating for their own version of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

Moving in with Malaika streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Everybody who’s hooked on Moving in with Malaika, gear up for a sizzling performance by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi. The two dancers-actors are all set to participate in a dance-off, grooving on Dil Se hit song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video clip of Malaika and Nora glammed up as they danced to the song.

“I would shout from train tops if I could! Catch my #DreamCollab with @malaikaaroraofficial,” the caption read, hinting at Nora’s emotions towards the collaboration.

In the video, Malaika is seen wearing a black bralette with silver embellishment and matching shorts. Nora on the other hand is dressed in a black shimmery bodycon. The two gyrate to the music adding their own contemporary moves to the number.

Watch |Malaika Arora wants Karan Johar to leave after he asks her about getting married again, calls Nora Fatehi ‘blow hot blow cold’ person. Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

 

In the previous episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi discussed the constant speculated rivalry between them, and how they are invariably pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found this kind of conversation particularly disrespectful. Both the stars are prolific dancers, and have judged several reality shows together.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing.” Nora added that people ‘water down’ their identities.

Also Read |Malaika Arora jokes about sister Amrita, says she is the prettier one but Amrita is funny and has a rich husband

Malaika Arora explained, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

The 16-episode web show on Disney+ Hotstar dives deep into Malaika Arora’s life, as she talks about relationship, fashion and career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:04:00 pm
Next Story

This video of a woman playing hide and seek with her dog is the cutest thing on the internet

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

avatar 2 screening
Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and others attend special screening of Avatar: The Way of Water
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close