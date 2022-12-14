Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi have a dance-off on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ amid constant comparisons between the two. Watch

Everybody who’s hooked on Moving in with Malaika, gear up for a sizzling performance by Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi. The two dancers-actors are all set to participate in a dance-off, grooving on Dil Se hit song “Chaiyya Chaiyya”. On Wednesday, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video clip of Malaika and Nora glammed up as they danced to the song.

“I would shout from train tops if I could! Catch my #DreamCollab with @malaikaaroraofficial,” the caption read, hinting at Nora’s emotions towards the collaboration.

In the video, Malaika is seen wearing a black bralette with silver embellishment and matching shorts. Nora on the other hand is dressed in a black shimmery bodycon. The two gyrate to the music adding their own contemporary moves to the number.

In the previous episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi discussed the constant speculated rivalry between them, and how they are invariably pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found this kind of conversation particularly disrespectful. Both the stars are prolific dancers, and have judged several reality shows together.

Nora said, “Malaika has done things I could never do—you are part of the growing legacy of Bollywood, that was a golden time. We talk about the time; we don’t talk about today. It’s not just disrespectful for you, it’s disrespectful for me, because it takes away from the things that I am doing.” Nora added that people ‘water down’ their identities.

Malaika Arora explained, “If I was on a show, they would make sure Nora was on the show. I figured it was a constant thing that everyone was trying to pit us against each other and putting us on the show.”

The 16-episode web show on Disney+ Hotstar dives deep into Malaika Arora’s life, as she talks about relationship, fashion and career.