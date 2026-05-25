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‘Make his parents judge’: Sunil Pal on Samay Raina returning with India’s Got Latent 2
Veteran comedian Sunil Pal recently took another dig at Samay Raina, said he would not appear on his show - India's Got Latent 2.
It seemed like comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal had reconciled in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, soon after the special episode released of Netflix, Pal started badmouthing Raina publicly again. While the two engaged in a playful on-screen banter, the veteran comedian alleged that he was targetted by the organizers and Gen-Z comics like Samay Raina were favoured. After his show India’s Got Latent’s row last year, the YouTuber had announced the season 2 of the comedy special. Now, comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to the announcement.
Recently, while speaking to the media at an event of the film September 21, Sunil was questioned about his opinion on Samay announcing the second season of India’s Got Latent. “Main khush hoon, main chahta hoon uss show mein, voh apne mata pita ko bethaye (I am happy. I want him to invite his parents to sit on that show),” he replied.
ALSO READ | ‘I expected support’: Samay Raina confronts Sunil Pal on Kapil’s show, says learnt abuses from him
When asked if he would like to go as a guest on the show, the veteran comedian said, “Main toh nahi jaaunga kyunki voh itna bada show hai, mere layak nhi hai, main toh bahut chota artist hoon. Lekin Samay Raina jab yeh show banaye toh judge banake aapne sage baap aur sagi maa ko aur sage baap ko bethaye jaise Kapil Sharma show mein Archana Puran Singh aur Navjot Singh hai. Apne mata pita ko bethaye aur unke saamne yeh show kare. Tab main manunga Samay hai (I won’t go because it’s such a big show and I’m not worthy of it. I’m just a very small artist. But when Samay Raina makes this show, he should make his own mother and father sit there as judges, like Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. He should seat his parents there and perform the show in front of them. Only then will I believe there is real courage in Samay).”
Samay Raina was right in his interview that Sunil Pal is frustrated from inside. pic.twitter.com/kcRC1LXOE9
— Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) May 23, 2026
Sunil Pal and Samay Raina controversy
The feud between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina started after the veteran comedian called Samay and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia “terrorists” after they got trapped in a controversy in February last year. Ranveer’s distasteful comments about parents led to a lot of backlash, with multiple FIRs filed against them.
On the special occasion of World Laughter Day earlier this month, Kapil Sharma reunited Samay and Sunil on his Netflix show. After Samay took playful digs at Sunil during the episode, the comedian accused Kapil and Samay of conspiring against him. He also claimed that he was actually invited to perform a stand-up piece, which did not happen.
Meanwhile, a picture from the sets of India’s Got Latent season 2 emerged on social media. The viral photo appeared to show Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the judge panel. However, neither Samay nor the actors have officially confirmed their appearance yet.
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