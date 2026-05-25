‘Make his parents judge’: Sunil Pal on Samay Raina returning with India’s Got Latent 2

It seemed like comedians Samay Raina and Sunil Pal had reconciled in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, soon after the special episode released of Netflix, Pal started badmouthing Raina publicly again. While the two engaged in a playful on-screen banter, the veteran comedian alleged that he was targetted by the organizers and Gen-Z comics like Samay Raina were favoured. After his show India’s Got Latent’s row last year, the YouTuber had announced the season 2 of the comedy special. Now, comedian Sunil Pal has reacted to the announcement.

Recently, while speaking to the media at an event of the film September 21, Sunil was questioned about his opinion on Samay announcing the second season of India’s Got Latent. “Main khush hoon, main chahta hoon uss show mein, voh apne mata pita ko bethaye (I am happy. I want him to invite his parents to sit on that show),” he replied.