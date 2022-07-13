scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Makarand Deshpande on new-age patriotism in Bollywood: ‘Defend yourself by attacking, not just taking it’

Makarand Deshpande plays the National Security Advisor in the Disney+ Hotstar show Shoorveer. On the sidelines, the actor opined the way depiction of patriotism has changed in Bollywood.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 1:50:31 pm
Makarand Deshpande, Makarand Deshpande theatre, Makarand Deshpande filmsMakarand Deshpande starrer Shoorveer will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 15. (Photo: PR handout)

Ace actor Makarand Deshpande says his upcoming web series Shoorveer shows “the new kind of patriotism” that has evolved over the years in India. “Today, the new way to defend yourself is by attacking and finishing it off, not by just taking it. A new aggressive society has come into being. In a cinema hall, right after the National Anthem, ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ comes. So patriotism is everywhere,” he told indianexpress.com.

Makarand plays the National Security Advisor in the Disney+ Hotstar show, that revolves around the Indian armed forces. “Post Covid, people needed something to hold on to their strength. And I feel love for nation binds everyone together,” he added.

Also read |Independence Day 2021: Bollywood’s flag-bearers of patriotic cinema, from Manoj Kumar to Akshay Kumar
makarand deshpande shoorveer patriotism Makarand Deshpande in a still from Shoorveer. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Shoorveer revolves around an elite task force called Hawks, that undergoes specialised training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats. It consists of the best officers from the three armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force.

Calling the three forces coming together, “a new thought,” Makarand said despite being a fictional show, he got to live in moments that might not otherwise be possible in real life. “It was exciting to shoot scenes where the PM of the country is shown to be sitting with your character. How often you get such conversations to do in real life, meet the PM in reality?” he shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Created by Samar Khan, Shoorveer also stars Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani.

Joking about how Samar came to him when he was far from how he looks in the show, Makarand recalled, “Samar Khan will come to me with a role when I have long hair, beard. He’ll say he wants the other Makarand that’s inside me. I jokingly told him the budget with shoot up if I cut my hair. He said he’ll buy the entire salon for me (laughs).”

Also read |Swades is the patriotic movie we deserve, not jingoistic propaganda pieces

Makarand was a part of Swades (2004) alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which released in around the time when Bollywood was fixated with chest-thumping patriotic films. Swades broke the trend for subtly evoking a different kind of responsibility towards the nation and what binds a common person with their roots. According to Makarand, “I’ve been part of subjects about love, but never about love for nation. I worked in Swades. But when you talk about patriotism, something to do with defence and action, this is my first project which shows how the national security defends when the nation comes under direct attack.”

swades shah rukh khan makaran deshpande Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande in a still from Shoorveer.

Makarand Deshpande has over the past few years been happily exploring the OTT space. With web shows like Inside Edge, The Verdict – State vs Nanavati, Hundred and The Fame Game in his kitty, he explained why taking up digital projects is more exciting.

“Only OTT can give you that kind of a screen time, a journey, a back story. A feature film has a different kind of grammar to tell a story. It has its own plus points. Right now what OTT does is, it allows the writer to write the character more than the plot. Films are plot driven. OTT is not just plot driven. It can engage into some situation, still keeping the story connected with its characters. As actors, you are more excited about that. An OTT show can also have more seasons. So more can be written about your character, it can be expanded and things  can be shown deeply.”

Directed by Kanishk Varma, Shoorveer begins streaming on July 15.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor
From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, all the actresses Ranbir Kapoor has worked with
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement