Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar portrays a vengeful mother taking on crime in this Netflix series

A trailer for the upcoming Netflix series Mai is here. Starring Sakshi Tanwar in the lead role, the Netflix series created by Atul Mongia is subtitled ‘A Mother’s Rage’, and is about a middle-class mother (Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes.

At first it appears like an accident but the death might as well be deliberate because the girl seemed perturbed moments before she died, and wanted to tell her mother something. Clearly, whoever killed her didn’t want her to let out that information.

Her mother is naturally distraught and grief-ridden, but after suspecting that there is something fishy in the whole thing, something hardens inside her and she becomes vengeful. She is keen to get back at those responsible, no matter what it takes. Her attitude is exacerbated by the awareness that she did not know her daughter like she thought she did.

The series is bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz, founded by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, and now run solely by the latter after Anushka recently stepped down.

Mai takes aim at the whole system, including law enforcement and civil society, and has echoes of Sridevi-starrer MOM and Denis Villeneuve’s 2013 crime thriller Prisoners. Tanwar seems remarkably well-cast here as the strong-willed mother who would stop at nothing to get the payback. Even in this 2-minute trailer, she leaves an impact.

The series’ synopsis reads, “When Sheel’s daughter is ruthlessly murdered, she sets out to avenge her death. Filled with white collar crimes and ugly politics, the path she is on is definitely not an easy one!”

Mai arrives on April 15.