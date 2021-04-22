Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu first impression: The Parth Samthaan web series is full filmy

The time is the 1990s when Mumbai was ‘Bambai’, and ruthless gangsters ruled the city. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu transports you to that era. It showcases the same old saga of rivalry between gangs, bloodshed, black-marketing and a city that is all glitzy on the outside but has a dank underbelly that is run by politicians, police and gangsters.

But haven’t we watched it all already? Haven’t most of the Bollywood gangster movies served us a similar plot where a gangster rises from the dirt to rule the city and a ‘mehbooba’ becomes his muse? Despite the deja vu, director Siddhartha Luther and writer Suparn S Varma manage to hold attention and delivers a watchable web series. They start off well by giving us the background to the lead character Nawab/Hero’s (Parth Samthaan) journey to becoming the ‘King of Bambai’. He knows all the rules of the game. His weapons are his intelligence and wit, his enemy is anger and his weakness is pretty women. But can Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu find a standing among some of the great gangster flicks? Based on just the first three episodes, it’d be a rushed judgement either way.

The strength of the web series lies in actor Parth Samthaan, the ‘adarsh beta’ Anurag Basu of popular TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kii. The young star proves his versatility by adopting the mannerisms of a gangster to the T. He wears floral shirts and rocks the long hair and rugged look. He speedily rises to the top and gets rich. The head of the crime branch who goes after Nawab and his gang, Kadam, played by actor Ankit Gupta, is decent too.

The dialogues may sound familiar but that doesn’t hurt as they add the essential ‘masala’ to the web series and bring smiles to your face. The narrative is pacy and full filmy. The makers have also added song and dance sequences; the mandatory ingredients of any Hindi gangster saga. However, the background score gets jarring after a while.

In all, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu begins well and is enjoyable, but with that similarity in storytelling device, will it live up to the challenge of bringing freshness to this overly done genre of the Hindi cinema, remains to be seen.

Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5.