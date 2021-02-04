Mahie Gill to reunite with Abhay Deol in 1962 The War In The Hills

Mahie Gill will essay the role of Shagun Singh, the wife of Abhay Deol's character in 1962: The War In The Hills. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Actor Mahie Gill has joined the cast Disney+Hotstar series 1962: The War In The Hills, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The series will mark a reunion between Gill and actor Abhay Deol after they featured together in Anurag Kashyap’s 2009 blockbuster movie Dev D.

1962: The War In The Hills, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War.

Gill, whose film credits include movies such as Gulaal, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster and Dabangg series, will essay the role of Shagun Singh, the wife of Deol’s character.

The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of how an Army of 125 Indians stood against 3,000 Chinese.

Gill said the show holds a special place in her heart as in real life she once had the desire to join the armed forces.

“There was a time when I applied and was selected to be a part of our armed forces. And today, I get to play a pivotal role in a war series, not as a soldier but as a proud army wife,” Gill said in a statement.

Talking about her character, she said, “My character Shagun is not the typical army-wife that’s showcased in movies or shows; she is strong and resilient and is fighting her own personal battles.”

1962: The War in the Hills will also feature Sumeet Vyas and Akash Thosar in pivotal roles. The show will premiere on February 26.