Mahesh Bhatt ventures into digital space with a love story set in the 70s

Mahesh Bhatt is all set to venture into the digital space. The filmmaker will produce a web series which would be a dramatic love story set in the 70s. It would also mark the digital debut of south Indian actor Amala Paul who has starred in films like Mynaa, Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Mili, Deiva Thirumagal and Aadai among more.

Bhatt took to Twitter and shared, “The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir@PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms.”

The magic of a new beginning! Our first web show, a dramatic love story goes on floors. Take a look at our wonderful cast @Amala_ams @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri & Dir @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/R4700jNEC5 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 4, 2020

Amala Paul, who is excited to be a part of the project, shared a photo of herself with the team of the web series. “And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood,what more could have I asked for my Bollywood & digital debut @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms,” she tweeted.

The yet-to-be-titled web series will be directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, who helmed the 2018 romantic drama Jalebi. It will also star Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amrita Puri.

And we roll! Excited to be a part of this journey with the perfect recipe for a dramatic love story set during the 70s Bollywood,what more could have I asked for my Bollywood & digital debut @TahirRajBhasin @_Amrita_Puri @MaheshNBhatt @PushpdeepBhardw @jiostudios @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/kIEmEt68U8 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) February 4, 2020

On the film front, Mahesh Bhatt has returned to direction with Sadak 2 after a long gap of 20 years. The film, a sequel to 1991’s Sadak, stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

