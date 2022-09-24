scorecardresearch
Maheep Kapoor wants Sanjay Kapoor to pay for ‘ponytail lift’, says she is his ‘trophy wife’. Watch Fabulous Lives unseen clip

Netflix has released a new unseen clip from the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, where Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh are seen discussing anti-aging procedures.

fabulous lives of bollywood wivesSeason 2 of the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives was released on Netflix this month. (Photo: Seema/Instagram)

The second season of the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives debuted this month and it quickly became the most discussed show amongst its fans, thanks to all the revelations made by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Panday. For those who are missing the show, Netflix has been dropping a few deleted scenes and on Saturday, they released another deleted scene featuring Maheep and Seema.

In a new unseen clip released by Netflix, Maheep and Seema are seen visiting a medical facility as they discuss anti-aging procedures after their trip to Rajasthan. Talking about a certain ‘ponytail lift’ procedure, Maheep says, “I am only earning for this.” Seema adds that she is “obsessed” with such procedures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Maheep says, “You end up looking like Bella Hadid and that’s what I want.” Seema then brings up how expensive the treatment might me and Maheep says, “I will make Sanjay pay. I am his trophy wife.” Seema then jokes and says that if Sanjay had so much money, he would not have stuck to one trophy. “He would have four wives,” she says laughingly. 

Seema then messages Sanjay asking him if he would pay for Maheep’s ‘ponytail lift’, to which Sanjay replies that he would only pay for the rubber band of her ponytail. 

Also Read |I would feel awkward if I had to play Salman Khan’s bhabhi or mother after starring opposite him: Ayesha Jhulka on her comeback

After appearing on the Netflix show, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan with Gauri Khan.

