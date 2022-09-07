scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Maheep Kapoor massages Ranveer Singh’s foot on Fabulous Lives, netizens call it ‘most awkward bit of reality TV ever’

Ranveer Singh dropped in for a cameo on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 and netizens found it cringe-inducing.

ranveer singhRanveer Singh made an appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 premiered last weekend and while the netizens were starting to soak in the cringe fest that is the Karan Johar produced show, they were not prepared for the show’s last episode. For the unversed, the show had a finale-like scene where the women toasted to their friendship mid-way through the last episode and a few seconds later, we got an additional scene where the four women – Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh – were seen chilling on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

This is where Ranveer Singh’s cameo happened and left the netizens shocked. This isn’t our first rodeo in experiencing cringe reality television but watching Ranveer calling himself a ‘battery operated device’ and moaning out loud as Maheep massaged his foot had us going through major second-hand embarrassment.

One Twitter user wrote, “That part with Ranveer had to be the most awkward bit of reality TV I’ve ever witnessed 💀💀 #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives.” Another user wrote, “@RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain’t it.” “I hope he realizes it this whole thing looks so pretentious which he never is i know its all a performance for him but it goes overboard just bcz they told him to do it doesnt mean he have to do everything he should use some sense too how ppl wil preceive it,” wrote another Twitter user.

Ranveer danced with Neelam on her famous Khudgarz song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ and also danced to Maheep’s song ‘Nigodi Kaisi Jawani Hai’ and the tone of this entire section was pretty comparable to the sex comedies that were quite prevalent almost a decade ago and as we all know, those haven’t aged well.

Days after the show started streaming, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to offer a defence for it as it was trending globally, as per Netflix. Karan wrote that the show was cringy, meant for guilty pleasure viewing and was ‘far from being intellectually stimulating’. He wrote, “So let’s put it in perspective! Of course, it’s cringy! (and bingy) Of course, it’s guilty pleasure viewing (pleasure is still pleasure ) Of course, it may appear manicured and artificial (aren’t we all) Of course, it’s far from being intellectually stimulating (don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them!!!!”

The show does not shy away from discussing what are taboo topics by mainstream, like menopause, but it doesn’t facilitate the conversation in any way that could be seen as constructive. Even the Ranveer Singh sequence of the show, which could have been done as a sex-positive take on heterosexual women appreciating a man’s sexiness, comes across as crass. The four women leading the show aren’t to be blamed for this because after watching umpteen reality shows, we know the storytelling happens on the editing table and in this case, it looks like every department that was involved here was asked to amp up the volume on the cringe and so they did.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:07:39 am
Next Story

John McEnroe gets his revenge

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars
Political Pulse

As Pilot eyes Cong pole position for 2023 polls, loyalist MLAs rally Gujjars

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?
Health Special

Is the Keto diet safe for diabetics? Does it increase cholesterol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement