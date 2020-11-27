Maheep Kapoor's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix.

Maheep Kapoor is currently in the news, courtesy her Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which offers an insider’s view of what it feels like to be the wife of a celebrity. Here’s all that you need to know about Maheep.

Who is Maheep Kapoor?

Maheep Kapoor might be known as a Bollywood star wife today courtesy her marriage to actor Sanjay Kapoor, but more than 20 years ago, she herself had acting aspirations. In fact, Maheep Kapoor has a short film to her credit, Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai (1994).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Maheep was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with a film titled Shivam, opposite Raaj Kumar’s son Panini Raajkumar. This was before she tied the knot with Sanjay Kapoor in 1997.

What does Maheep Kapoor do now?

Maheep is happily married to Sanjay Kapoor and blessed with two children – Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. Shanaya is currently gearing up for her Bollywood innings, and the doting mother is always seen encouraging and showering love on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

What’s next for Maheep Kapoor?

Maheep’s Netflix outing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is her first full-fledged screen appearance. She shares screen space with real-life friends Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Bhavna Panday in the reality series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd