Maharani trailer: Huma Qureshi’s Rani is a woman forced into a man’s world in this political drama

Huma Qureshi-starrer political drama Maharani dropped its trailer on Thursday. Based in Bihar, the SonyLiv series has Huma as Rani, who is made the chief minister much to the displeasure of the powerful men around her. Also starring Amit Sial, Maharani will start streaming from May 28.

In the 1.24-minute trailer, the audience gets a glimpse of the political system in Bihar, and as a senior leader rightly mentions, it is ‘not a state but state of mind’. Huma Qureshi, a simple woman from a village who has spent her life doing household chores, will now rule the state from the CM’s chair.

Rani takes her time to understand the nuances of her new job. “Why have you made me the chief minister of this male-dominated government,” she asks the bureaucrat forcing her to do her job. She says she would rather milk cows all day or make dung cakes than put her thumb impression on files. Comparisons with former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi are inevitable, but perhaps end here.

Things take a turn when Rani has to pay a huge price for her position. There is also a whiff of scandal as a multi-crore scam is discovered. But will she falter down and accept her defeat or become the maharani that she headed out to be. The series will depict her journey from being an illiterate housewife to the most powerful woman in the state, and how she takes on the men around her.

Talking about her part in Maharani, Huma Qureshi in a statement said, “I am excited and looking forward to the show streaming soon. We’ve got a great response to the teaser and I’m sure our viewers will be well entertained through the show. Playing Rani Bharati is multifaceted, she has various shades associated with her character and that has been a great honour to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that helped establish the phases in her life.”

Created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani has been helmed by Karan Sharma. The series also features Sohum Shah and Vineet Kumar and is bankrolled by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda.