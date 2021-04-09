Maharani teaser: Huma Qureshi is queen in the making in Subhash Kapoor’s political drama

The streaming giant SonyLIV has announced a new web series titled Maharani. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi plays the lead role in the political drama, which has been created by Jolly LLB fame Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma. Besides Huma, the show also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Pramod Pathak, among others. The show seems to be inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 90s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. She went on to serve three terms as the CM, between 1997 and 2005.

In the teaser of Maharani, we meet Huma’s character Rani Bharti as a homemaker and the wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema. All she cares about is her house and her husband. She wants to pack her bags and go back to the village after her husband resigns from the post of Bihar’s CM. But her life takes a turn when her husband and Bihar’s CM is made to announce the name of his successor. While his party members look excited to hear who has been anointed, he makes Rani his successor, leaving everyone surprised. Now, how will Rani Bharati take up the job of administering the state’s politics makes for an interesting story.

Huma, last seen in the Netflix series Leila, feels her character of Rani Bharti has many layers to it. She said, “It’s not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play. She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can’t wait for my viewers to watch the series.”

The official description of Maharani reads, “A political drama set in Bihar of 90’s. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice…will an illiterate woman survive this?”

Maharani will stream on SonyLIV soon.