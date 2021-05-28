Maharani, Cruella and Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2: What to watch on May 28

May 28, 2021 8:16:03 am
If you are done watching Friends: The Reunion, streaming platforms have new shows and movies for you.
Here is a list of all the latest OTT titles:
Title
Platform
Language
|The Kominsky Method: Season 3
|Netflix
|English
|Cruella
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|English
|Dog Gone Trouble
|Netflix
|English
|Panic
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
|Netflix
|English
|Maharani
|SonyLIV
|Hindi
|Malaysia to Amnesia
|ZEE5
|Tamil
|Force of Nature
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|The Human Voice
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Lillian
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
Cruella: Disney Plus Hotstar
Directed by Craig Gillespie of I Tonya fame, Cruella is set in 1970s London when Estella (Emma Stone) is trying to create a name for herself in the world of fashion. When Emma Thompson’s Baroness von Hellman spots her flaming attire, it creates friction between the two. Estella then embraces her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.
Dog Gone Trouble: Netflix
Kevin Johnson’s animated comedy-drama Dog Gone Trouble revolves around a pet dog named Trouble who gets lost and now has to struggle hard to survive on the streets of the city.
Panic: Amazon Prime Video
Based on Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel of the same name, Panic is a one-hour drama series. It stars Heather Nill, Bishop Moore, Natalie Williams and Ray Hall among others. The official synopsis of the series reads, “It takes place in a small town of Texas, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.”
Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2: Netflix
The second part of the fifth season of Netflix’s Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis in the lead role, premieres today on Netflix. The official synopsis of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 reads, “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”
Maharani: SonyLIV
Starring Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Sohum Shah and Vineet Kumar, Maharani is a political thriller created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma. It revolves around Rani Bharati (Huma), a housewife who is made the chief minister of Bihar after her husband is bedridden. Now, how will Rani, a simple woman who has spent her life doing household chores, rule the state from the CM’s chair forms the narrative of the web series.
