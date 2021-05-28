scorecardresearch
Friday, May 28, 2021
Maharani, Cruella and Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2: What to watch on May 28

From Emma Stone's Cruella on Disney Plus Hotstar to Huma Qureshi's political thriller Maharani on SonyLIV, here's what you can watch on streaming platforms today.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi |
May 28, 2021 8:16:03 am
Stills from Cruella and MaharaniCruella is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and Maharani is available on SonyLIV.

If you are done watching Friends: The Reunion, streaming platforms have new shows and movies for you.

Here is a list of all the latest OTT titles:

Title

Platform 

Language
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 Netflix English
Cruella Disney Plus Hotstar English
Dog Gone Trouble Netflix English
Panic Amazon Prime Video English
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 Netflix English
Maharani SonyLIV Hindi
Malaysia to Amnesia ZEE5 Tamil
Force of Nature BookMyShow Stream English
The Human Voice BookMyShow Stream English
Lillian BookMyShow Stream English

Cruella: Disney Plus Hotstar

emma stone cruella Emma Stone plays the titular Cruella in Disney’s latest film. (Photo: Disney)

Directed by Craig Gillespie of I Tonya fame, Cruella is set in 1970s London when Estella (Emma Stone) is trying to create a name for herself in the world of fashion. When Emma Thompson’s Baroness von Hellman spots her flaming attire, it creates friction between the two. Estella then embraces her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Dog Gone Trouble: Netflix

Kevin Johnson’s animated comedy-drama Dog Gone Trouble revolves around a pet dog named Trouble who gets lost and now has to struggle hard to survive on the streets of the city.

Panic: Amazon Prime Video

Based on Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel of the same name, Panic is a one-hour drama series. It stars Heather Nill, Bishop Moore, Natalie Williams and Ray Hall among others. The official synopsis of the series reads, “It takes place in a small town of Texas, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.”

Lucifer Season 5 – Part 2: Netflix

The second part of the fifth season of Netflix’s Lucifer, starring Tom Ellis in the lead role, premieres today on Netflix. The official synopsis of Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 reads, “In Part B of the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.”

Maharani: SonyLIV

maharani huma qureshi web series Maharani, starring Huma Qureshi, is streaming on SonyLIV.
Also read |Huma Qureshi on people taking offence: ‘My job is to act, I don’t put my brain into what will people think’

Starring Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Sohum Shah and Vineet Kumar, Maharani is a political thriller created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Karan Sharma. It revolves around Rani Bharati (Huma), a housewife who is made the chief minister of Bihar after her husband is bedridden. Now, how will Rani, a simple woman who has spent her life doing household chores, rule the state from the CM’s chair forms the narrative of the web series.

