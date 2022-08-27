Maharani 2, Delhi Crime 2, Criminal Justice 3, Liger: Shows that you must watch, and a film that we don’t recommend

They say the curse of the second seasons is real. It is not every show that can return with a sophomore season that serves its loyal audience — and attracts new viewers — more of the same and yet is refreshingly new. This, then, is a bonanza week. Not one but three shows return with their next season and have managed to get good reviews. As you deal with the problem of plenty — always a good problem to have — we lay it all out for you. From Netflix’s Delhi Crime, Disney Plus Hotstar’s Criminal Justice and SonyLIV’s Maharani, there are three new shows out now. And if you insist on getting out of your home, there is Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger, and Prithiviraj’s Malayalam drama Theerppu.

Liger: In cinemas

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Liger. Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Liger.

The much-awaited Bollywood debut of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, Liger, is finally out in the theaters. The film has him in the role of a boxer who is often made fun of because he stutters. Ramya Krishnan essays the role of Deverakonda’s bold mother and Ananya Panday plays his love interest. The film hasn’t received a positive response from the critics but if you are up for some masala film with elements of action, drama and romance, this one is for you. The Indian Expess’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “There’s nothing new or fresh about the ingredients that go into the making of this film: mixed martial arts, snarling boxers, tough-as-nail trainers, and the hero who will pulp everyone single-handedly has been around for years.

Maharani 2: SonyLIV

Sohum Shah plays the former Chief Minister of Bihar in Maharani 2. (Photo: SonyLIV) Sohum Shah plays the former Chief Minister of Bihar in Maharani 2. (Photo: SonyLIV)

The second season of SonyLIV’s political thriller Maharani promises an engaging affair. After getting her husband and former CM of Bihar, Bheema Bharti arrested in the fodder scam, Rani Bharti now takes her role as the state’s CM more seriously and responsibly. But, she faces opposition from her political rival Naveen Singh and also her husband Bheema who tries to uproot her from her chair from inside the prison. Indianexpress.com’s Arushi Jain found the show to be a “worthy addition” to the political genre. In her review, she wrote, “Besides a gripping script and entertaining dialogues, another reason why Maharani 2 is a notch above other web shows of today, is the terrific cast.”

Delhi Crime 2: Netflix

The much-applauded Netflix series Delhi Crime is back with its second season. It boasts of a phenomenal cast which includes actors like Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal. Unlike the first season of the show which was based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the second season is a “fictionalised version of true crime”. In her review of the series, Shubhra Gupta called it “solid, smart and thought-provoking.” She wrote, “In its second iteration, the show is just as effective as season 1. In a couple of respects, it is even better.”

Criminal Justice 3: Disney Plus Hotstar

Pankaj Tripathi plays Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3. Pankaj Tripathi plays Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice 3.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra in the new season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Criminal Justice. This time he is defending a young boy Mukul who has been accused of his step-sister’s murder. Shubhra Gupta felt that it is Tripathi who “lifts this engaging series.” In her review, she mentioned, “Canny lawyer Madhav Mishra, as played by Pankaj Tripathi, is back again. It’s fitting that he headlines Criminal Justice in its third season because he lifts it. From the occasional clunkiness and staginess, and from the inevitable stretches a series can fall into when it is trying to fill in 40-odd minutes running time of an episode.”

Welcome to Wrexham: Disney Plus Hotstar

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in a still from Welcome to Wrexham. (Photo: FX) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in a still from Welcome to Wrexham. (Photo: FX)

Docu-series Welcome to Wrexham showcases how Ryan Reynolds took over the ownership of Welsh football club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar wrote in his review, “A tad too rushed to fully involve casual viewers, FX’s new sports documentary is best experienced as a showcase for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s solid comedic chemistry.”

Theerppu: In cinemas

Srarring Prithviraj in the lead, Theerppu is directed by Rathish Ambat of Kammara Sambhavam fame, from a script written by Murali Gopy. It explores the themes of revenge and justice. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R found the film to be mediocre. “Theerppu seemingly has no inkling of how absolute power works. It kind of argues that the powerless defeat those in power by dying. That’s the most obnoxious statement ever made by a movie. The thought process of the makers is far removed from the reality we live in,” a section of his review read.

