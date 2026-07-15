Madhuri Jain Grover evicted from Lock Upp 2, says, ‘Shared a special bond with Ram Kapoor’

On the latest episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, entrepreneur Madhuri Jain Grover got evicted from the show. Madhuri, who is Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover’s wife, was often seen as one of the weakest contestants on the show. Following a twist in the game, Yogesh Rawal revealed his secret, putting Madhuri in danger. Soon after this, safe contestants chose to evict her. Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Madhuri says she chose to be real and not fight unnecessarily for the cameras. She also dismissed rumors about liking Ram Kapoor and spoke about their bond on the show.

Madhuri Grover on being judged by fellow contestants

While Madhuri Jain Grover was entertaining on the show, her happy-go-lucky nature in the game led many fellow contestants to assume that she was a weak link on the show. Citing the same reasons, they chose to evict her from the game. Sharing if she was underestimated, Madhuri said, “When someone is so soft spoken and calm, people, of course, underestimate you in the first week, thinking how she would be seen on camera. All the TV personalities on the show kept saying I was a weak player since I wasn’t fighting. They gradually figured they were wrong; those who thought I was weak started feeling insecure about me because they thought I would come across as a very different person outside. They thought their fights would show them in a negative light, and I would be seen positively.”

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She further added, “Honestly, I didn’t do things for the camera; I was just the way I am. There were many people who knew I was a strong player, but they were in denial. I could feel the insecurities in them.”

Another popular opinion about Madhuri was that she clung to the controversial Shreya Kalra only to stay in the game longer. Denying these assumptions, Madhuri said, “My friendship with Shreya was not to stay in the game; had that been the case, I would have played for Shreya in the last task. Our friendship was organic; it didn’t come with any conditions, so it wasn’t a game or strategy.”

Did Madhuri Grover have feelings for Ram Kapoor?

On the show, Madhuri Grover was often seen having long conversations with Ram Kapoor. These conversations would happen after lights out and revolved around how actors navigated their lives beyond cameras. While Ram happily answered Madhuri’s queries, the co-contestants began to assume that she had romantic feelings for Ram. In one of the episodes, a few contestants were also seen teasing Ram Kapoor about how Madhuri was fond of him. Dheeraj Dhoopar, who shared the cell with Ram, also joked, “Next time when Madhuriji comes for a chat, I will leave the room to give you privacy.”

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While Ram refuted these assumptions and would laugh over them, Madhuri also reacted to these rumors about her. She said, “I found that very funny, it was not like that. The reason I spoke so much to Ram sir was that he is genuinely very nice. He would sportingly answer my questions during the conversation. I am a very inquisitive person, and he has been in the industry for a long time, so as a non-industry person, I had some questions which he was happy to answer. I liked that. We shared a special bond.”

Talking about her journey, Madhuri Grover said, “I am grateful to be a part of this show. The journey was very good, everyone on the show is very professional, even those working behind the cameras.”

Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix India every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.