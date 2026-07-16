Madhuri Grover doubles down on ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth remark: ‘Wealthy running country’

Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, recently got evicted from Netflix India’s Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. After her eviction, Madhuri sat down for a special conversation with actress Tejasswi Prakash, where she addressed her remark that “if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.” Madhuri also got emotional and pledged to give Rs 1 crore to someone who went to jail because of her personal battles.

Madhuri Grover revisits her ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth logic

On the first judgement day of the season, Madhuri Jain Grover shared a secret from her life. She said that she wanted to plan a third child with Ashneer Grover. However since their familes opposed the decision, they didn’t go ahead with that decision. During that discussion, Madhuri went on to say that she believed that if the rich had more children, they would contribute more to the country’s economy. She said, “We wanted to have a third child, but we got influenced by our family’s circumstances. Despite being educated and having so much, we were not able to make that decision. We got influenced by Ashneer’s mom’s idea that two kids are enough, and later, when we wanted a third child, it was too late. We have that regret. All the rich people have a third child, and he makes you feel young. If the rich people have more kids, wealth will increase, and if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.”