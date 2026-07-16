Madhuri Grover doubles down on ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth remark: ‘Wealthy running country’

Ashneer Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, recently got evicted from Netflix India’s Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. After her eviction, Madhuri sat down for a special conversation with actress Tejasswi Prakash, where she addressed her remark that “if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.” Madhuri also got emotional and pledged to give Rs 1 crore to someone who went to jail because of her personal battles.
Madhuri Grover revisits her ‘rich vs poor’ childbirth logic
On the first judgement day of the season, Madhuri Jain Grover shared a secret from her life. She said that she wanted to plan a third child with Ashneer Grover. However since their familes opposed the decision, they didn’t go ahead with that decision. During that discussion, Madhuri went on to say that she believed that if the rich had more children, they would contribute more to the country’s economy. She said, “We wanted to have a third child, but we got influenced by our family’s circumstances. Despite being educated and having so much, we were not able to make that decision. We got influenced by Ashneer’s mom’s idea that two kids are enough, and later, when we wanted a third child, it was too late. We have that regret. All the rich people have a third child, and he makes you feel young. If the rich people have more kids, wealth will increase, and if poor people have more kids, poverty will increase.”
Now, in a special curated interview segment called Shut up with Tejasswi, hosted actress Tejasswi Prakash. Madhuri revisited her controversial statement. She said, “I never stopped anyone from having kids. The problem with this generation is that people don’t want to have kids. I said, ‘If the rich give birth to more kids, the country will get richer; if the poor give birth to more kids, poverty will increase.’ We resonated with that.”
When Tejasswi pointed out how her remark came across as ‘insensitive’ on social media, Madhuri added, “The wealthy people are only running the country; others are getting employment through the rich.” Tejasswi disagreed and said, “Poor people are also running the country, ma’am.” Responding to this, Madhuri added, “While the poor also drive the nation, not all of them are doing so. You seriously think the poor are running the country? I never stopped anyone from having kids. On social media, people like to pity themselves. Humein gareeb bold diya. If they consider themselves poor, then they will stay poor.”
While Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa is said to be a journey of redemption for its contestants, an emotional Madhuri Jain Grover said her journey is not yet complete. Soon after her eviction, Madhuri teared up and told Tejasswi Prakash, “While I am still in the Lock Upp area, there are a few things I couldn’t say. I was in London when the show was offered to me. It was not easy for me to say yes to it. My inner voice told me that this was a chance for redemption. I wanted to give the winning amount to that one special person who had to face Lock Upp in real life due to my personal battles. I unfortunately could not win the show, but I will still give Rs 1 crore to that person; only then will my journey of redemption be over.”
In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Madhuri Jain Grover also revealed that a lot of her fellow contestants were insecure about her. “When someone is so soft spoken and calm, people, of course, underestimate you in the first week, thinking how she would be seen on camera. All the TV personalities on the show kept saying I was a weak player since I wasn’t fighting. They gradually figured they were wrong; those who thought I was weak started feeling insecure about me because they thought I would come across as a very different person outside. They thought their fights would show them in a negative light, and I would be seen positively. Honestly, I didn’t do things for the camera; I was just the way I am. Many people knew I was a strong player, but they were in denial. I could feel the insecurities in them.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More