Madhuri Dixit recalls 50-year-old fan showing up at her doorstep, asking to be adopted

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular stars of her generation, and has sustained her stardom across decades. Now, the actor is moving from the silver screen to streaming, with The Fame Game, a Netflix series due out on February 25. She stars in the show as Anamika Anand, a fan-favourite superstar who goes missing. In an interview, she recalled one of her strangest encounters with an admirer.

“There was one fan who turned up at my door,” Madhuri told Bollywood Hungama, when asked about a weird fan incident. “Pure baggage leke aagaya tha (He arrived with all his luggage.) He must have been 50-odd years old, and he was at the doorstep. This is in the 90s. When we opened the door, he said, ‘Madhuriji ne bulaya hai (Madhuriji called me),” Madhuri continued.

She said when he was asked why he had been called, he said the actor wants to adopt him. “We were stunned. When they asked when he’d spoke to me, he said, ‘I was at home. She was on TV. She was talking to me, I was talking to her. So, she said come over. So, here I am,'” Madhuri laughed, adding, “They think it is all real when they watch something. It becomes a reality for them somehow.”

The Fame Game, a Karan Johar-backed series, shows Madhuri as a Bollywood icon whose “seemingly perfect” life comes under the spotlight after she disappears one day.

“I loved the script, loved her journey. It is about fame, what follies and complications can happen when there is fame in your life. It is a story about this woman whose life is seemingly perfect, till she disappeared one day and everyone wonders what happened to her, where she is? Then, the ‘Where is she?’ changes to ‘Who is she?’ Do people know who she is? Does she know herself? Because they all have seen her on the screen, larger than life, (leading a) perfect life with a husband (and) kids. She is perfectly placed in her profession. So what happened to her? I thought it was intriguing. That really fascinated me,” Madhuri said at the trailer launch of The Fame Game.

Filmmaker Sri Rao is billed as the showrunner and writer of The Fame Game, while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors.