Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series Finding Anamika gets a new title, release date

The title of Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit’s debut web series has been changed. Earlier titled Finding Anamika, the web series is now called The Fame Game. Karan Johar took to social media to announce the title change and shared a new poster of the Netflix series.

The poster features Madhuri in the centre with an intense look on her face. Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi are seen around Madhuri. Suhasini Muley is also seen in the poster. From the looks of it, the photo seems to be a family portrait of Madhuri’s character Anamika.

Sharing the poster, Karan Johar wrote, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand? Know more soon. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! #TheFameGame.”

The official synopsis of The Fame Game reads, “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame – the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred.”

The web series brings back Sanjay Kapoor with Madhuri Dixit after almost two decades. The two last shared screen space in 1997’s Mohabbat. They are remembered for their chemistry in the 90s hit Raja.

Madhuri also shared the poster of the series and wrote about her character. “Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. (Her world seems stranger to her. Her story is never told. But now she is ready to tell her story to the world),” she wrote.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the web series is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The family drama starts streaming on Netflix from February 25.