Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar’s apology over title row

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has accepted Karan Johar’s apology over their current row regarding the title of Dharmatic Entertainment’s reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A few days back, Bhandarkar claimed that Johar “blatantly tweaked and misused” the title of his project Bollywood Wives.

In a note posted on his Twitter account, the Fashion director said it makes very little sense calling themselves a “fraternity”‘ if they ignore the standards which have been set by them only. “This is indeed a close-knit industry and it operates on mutual trust and respect. When we blatantly disregard norms that we ourselves have established, then it makes very little sense calling ourselves a ‘fraternity’,” Bhandarkar wrote on Twitter.

Madhur Bhandarkar also mentioned how he had earlier given the title Gutka to Johar in 2013, but it did upset him when Johar overstepped him despite him denying the title Bollywood Wives. “I didn’t hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with. The fact that you went ahead and used the title anyway despite our conversation and despite it also having been rejected by the trade associations, is what had upset me deeply. This is not how I believe real relationships work,” added Bhandarkar.

However, the Page 3 director has decided to “leave things here” and “move forward”. “I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours,” Madhur Bhandarkar concluded.

On Thursday, Karan Johar had assured Bhandarkar, “We assure you that the format, nature, audience and the title of our series are different and would not in any manner dent or encumber the exploitation of your work.”

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality series that follows Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari. The series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 27.

