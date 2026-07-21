Madhavan to host Farooq Shaikh’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: ‘I’ll carry forward the legacy’

Late actor Farooq Shaikh’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was one of the most popular talk shows in the early 2000s. The show, which used to telecast on Zee TV, would show Bollywood celebrities getting candid about their personal and professional lives. Now, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to make a comeback on the OTT platform Zee5, with actor R Madhavan replacing Farooq as the host.

In a statement, Madhavan talked about hosting the show and shared why it is still relevant in the day and age of social media. “Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That’s what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today,” he said.