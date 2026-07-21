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Madhavan to host Farooq Shaikh’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: ‘I’ll carry forward the legacy’
Late actor Farooq Shaikh popular talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is making a comeback on Zee5 soon. It will be hosted by actor R Madhavan.
Late actor Farooq Shaikh’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was one of the most popular talk shows in the early 2000s. The show, which used to telecast on Zee TV, would show Bollywood celebrities getting candid about their personal and professional lives. Now, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to make a comeback on the OTT platform Zee5, with actor R Madhavan replacing Farooq as the host.
In a statement, Madhavan talked about hosting the show and shared why it is still relevant in the day and age of social media. “Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share—but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That’s what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today,” he said.
The actor added, “The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona. To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility. As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee 5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today’s audiences.”
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R Madhavan also hinted about the guests the 2.0 version of the show will have. “This season, we’ll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us,” he said.
About Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0
The streaming platform Zee5 announced the comeback of the iconic talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, as a part of its upcoming content. Their press note read, “A cultural phenomenon that left an enduring impact on audiences across generations, the show became synonymous with heartfelt and deeply human conversations under the legendary stewardship of the late Farooq Shaikh.”
The release date of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2 hasn’t been announced yet.
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