Made In Heaven trailer: The web series delves into the madness behind Indian weddings

The trailer of Amazon Prime Original Made In Heaven is out. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair, the drama series is supported by an ensemble cast including the likes of Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

“They say marriages are made in heaven, but on the ground, the reality is slightly different,” says actor Shashank Arora in the intriguing trailer of Made In Heaven. His words are in complete contrast to the glitz and glamour associated with high profile Indian weddings which make for the first part of the trailer.

It opens with two wedding planners Tara and Karan, owners of Made In Heaven, convincing their clients to hire them to make their children’s wedding a fairytale event. Eventually, the video unfolds the complexities hidden behind marriages. Set against the backdrop of Indian weddings, Made In Heaven deals with modern aspirations and the ever-changing value systems of modern Indians.

The official description of the trailer reads, “Some crazy rich Indians are getting married and you are invited. Stream #MadeInHeaven on March 8th.”

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the co-creators of the series, said in a statement, “Creating Made in Heaven has been a labour of love. Our objective with this project was to tell a story that was inherently entertaining but strong and deeply rooted in our society. Grand Indian weddings acted as just the right backdrop to examine the liberal fabric of educated, modern Indians and their dichotomous value systems that co-exist peacefully at times and at other times come into conflict.”

“Made In Heaven brings to Indian customers a show with a fresh storyline, incredible talent and a layered narrative that will draw the viewer in,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said.

The nine episodes series, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, will stream on Amazon Prime from March 8.