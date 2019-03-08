Made in Heaven leaked online by Tamilrockers

Web series Made in Heaven is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, piracy website Tamilrockers leaked the web series online early Friday.

The Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti production features Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvansh among others in significant roles.

Directed by Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, Made in Heaven is a satirical take on Indian weddings.

Tamilrockers is a huge menace to filmmakers from across different languages including Hindi, Tamil, English and Telugu among others. They target recently released movies and leak them on their website.

Also, despite several warnings from courts including Madras High Court and law enforcement agencies, they continue to operate with impunity.

Now they have started leaking the latest web series too and have become a headache for makers. One can easily find the latest web series or movies in any language on their website, immediately after their release.