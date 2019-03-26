Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala: I thrive in playing characters that are more conflicted than I am

The woman of the moment, Sobhita Dhulipala has been showered with praise for her portrayal of Tara Khanna, a wife and an entrepreneur, in the highly acclaimed web series Made In Heaven. Despite being a beauty pageant winner and having acted in three Bollywood films (Raman Raghav, Chef and Kaalakandi), it is Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s web series that has brought her much-deserved attention. And this recognition for her work is both “overwhelming and motivating” for the actor.

Indianexpress.com interacted with Sobhita and tried to discern her understanding of her aspirational character Tara and what does she want the viewers to take away from the show.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Made In Heaven is being called one of the best Indian web shows and your performance is being lauded by everyone. How does it feel?

All the appreciation coming in has been quite overwhelming. I feel motivated and charged to continue focusing on telling stories that are honest, moving and relevant.

Q. What was the hard part of becoming Tara? Didn’t you fear that the portrayal of Tara might be termed insensitive and irresponsible?

Nobody has termed them insensitive or irresponsible, if anything, it has been respected for the way many issues were handled. Characters, like people, don’t need to be corrected or morally policed. Only respected and may be accepted. Personally, I thrive in playing characters that are more conflicted than I am. It catalyses my creative growth.

Q. Your Raman Raghav character was also very bold yet realistic. Are you drawn to such intense characters?

I believe that people are grey. However, as an actor, I am not limited to the experience of my life alone. I am often drawn to polarising perspectives. I want to be as amused by my choices as anybody else.

Q. Despite being a flawed character, people rooted for Tara Khanna. Is it liberating for you that at least some people are accepting the flawed version of a woman?

Every person is flawed. Do you think perfection exists? You, me, everyone – We have strengths and shortcomings, that’s what makes us human. And if people are rooting for Tara Khanna, it is probably because they are aware of the dichotomy of human character.

Q. Could you relate to Tara’s vulnerable and overachiever characteristics?

I could relate to her passion to pursue her dreams but I am not as unapologetic as her. I am far more fragile.

Q. The intimate scenes in the show were quite graphic and were picturised from a woman’s perspective. What were the instructions given to you by the makers and what were your inputs while filming them?

Like we talk about ‘Navras’ in our culture, all forms of emotions exist and desire is one of them. The directors and actors involved are all emotionally evolved enough to understand how to show various moments and it didn’t require much discussion. The script guided us.

Q. People are talking about the bathtub scene in the last episode where you decide to finally move out of your marriage. What was going on in your mind while filming it?

It was quite edgy. The tangible luxuries against the inadequacy of the most basic security were as beautiful as painful. I revelled in that scene. Great experience.

Q. A lot of women in the country do not take that call for several reasons. What will be your take away from this moment? And even a message to women out there who have watched or will watch the series?

To each, their own. Stories are told not to preach or counsel people but to reflect the dilemmas of our time. All I know is that it is important to stand up for ourselves, no matter how inconvenient the reality is.

Q. The show is the first one to present the subject of homosexuality without being melodramatic. What were your thoughts when you read about it in the script?

I was immensely moved and grateful to be a part of a project that is handling the issue with such sensitivity and sensibility. Inclusivity is extremely important in any art form.

Q. There is a scene when Tara and Arjun are sharing a bed together. Was it a deliberate move to break homophobia?

‘Sharing a bed’ is not what I would call that moment in the show. They are both dealing with their demons and are lonely, except in the company of each other where they feel understood and accepted. The embrace reflects that.

Q. After Made In Heaven, what kind of roles do you wish to play?

I am very excited about this indie, an adventure-fantasy film I shot for last year called Moothon by Geetu Mohandas alongside Nivin Pauly. It has been an incredible learning experience for me. Also, I shot for a film with Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi called The Body, directed by Jeethu Joseph. I just wrapped up Bard of blood, a show for Netflix by Red Chillies. This is the release line up for 2019. Looking forward, I would love to be a part of a historical film.