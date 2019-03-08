Made in Heaven first impression: The best Indian web series since Sacred Games

Until Gully Boy, it was said that Zoya Akhtar makes films about rich people’s problems. And my biggest worry about Made in Heaven is those who judge a book by its cover will criticise it for the same reason, but that will be their loss. Upon watching the first two episodes of Made In Heaven, I can safely say that this is probably the best original series that the Indian web space has seen since Sacred Games.

At the centre of Made in Heaven are two wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur). Their job includes planning fancy wedding parties for rich people so they can keep up the perception that their lives are perfect. The same holds true for Tara and Karan’s life as well. They are stuck in their own hell and are trying to show it off as the perfect paradise.

The series believes in ‘show, don’t tell’, so we finally have creators who don’t think that the audience needs to be spoonfed every little detail that is shown on screen. A great example of the same is the scene where we are let into Jazz’s (Shivani Raghuvanshi) house. Without saying much, we know all about her situation.

Zoya Akhtar’s creations have always excelled in the casting department and this show hits the nail on the head yet again. Each actor, even the smaller parts, are so perfectly cast that it hardly takes any time for the audience to understand and accept their character. Shashank Arora, the narrator disguised as the photographer, Shivani Raghuvanshi, the outsider and production assistant who is trying to find a way in, Vinay Pathak as the nosy landlord, all of them have done a splendid job. The guest stars that change with every episode do their job well too.

Made in Heaven believes in letting us know the right thing at the right time. Every plot point that is revealed, be it how Tara became Tara Khanna or how Karan first fell in love, come in as punctuation that is rightly placed. The lives of these two ties the anthology series where we witness the behind the scenes of a different Delhi wedding.

Made in Heaven hints at the performance of a ‘wedding celebration’ but underneath that garb, the truth claws its way out, one wedding at a time. The title itself is an irony.

The opening credits here deserve special mention as it is among the ones you don’t feel like skipping. The music and the visuals set up the show just right.

Verdict: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have outdone themselves yet again. The 9-episode series revives our hope for good Indian content on the web which is available in abundance but is smothered with mediocrity. The show is binge-worthy not because the episodes cleverly end on a cliffhanger, but because it’s so well made that you just want to consume it all at once.