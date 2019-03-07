Reema Kagti: Made in Heaven has all the ingredients for a delicious drama

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar have joined hands to produce their first web series Made in Heaven for Amazon Prime Video. While the two have also written the nine-episode series, it has been directed by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

A satirical take on Indian weddings, the series will star Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvansh among others.

Before the release, Reema Kagti spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the grandeur of the series, the big fat Indian wedding and the digital world.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How different is making a web series compared to a film?

There is a lot more time to delve deeply into the characters. You get a chance to unravel them as you want. Also, you can focus on other characters as well and present their personal stories, which you won’t be able to otherwise. That really makes it very exciting.

From the look of it, Made in Heaven has a very elite feel. Do you think the masses will be able to relate to it?

Elite only when you look at it with a voyeuristic view. Not all characters belong to the same social strata in the series. Made in Heaven is actually a very democratic show. Marriages are a popular theme and we are just celebrating Indian weddings.

What according to you will appeal most to the audience?

Even if I hadn’t made it, I would have really liked to watch the show. It’s funny and dramatic. It deals with social and personal issues. Overall it’s a mixed bag. It is based in India that is on the cusp of modernity but is even looking back towards tradition. I think it has all the ingredients for a delicious drama.

Made in Heaven is made on a very grand scale. What made you attempt it as a web series and not film?

We were very clear from the start that this will be a web series. And honestly, the scale was dictated by the subject. If you are familiar with Delhi weddings, it is always very grand and lavish. Nobody gets married as they do. While it is beautiful for the couple, the guests even have call time for the functions. It is like a seven-day long event. We wanted to do something of high production value.

Do you feel you can experiment with actors in the digital space?

Yes, and that is only because the web is not a star-driven medium. You can work with so many new faces. We have some really great actors in the show. All thanks to our fabulous casting team.

Now that you have worked on Made in Heaven, according to you, what is the most important thing without which a big fat Indian wedding is impossible?

Chaos in the family. There is no wedding without tension in the family. Everything else is secondary.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Made in Heaven will start streaming from March 8.