Farhan Akhtar unveils first look poster of web series Made In Heaven

After Mirzapur and Inside Edge, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is all set to produce another Amazon Prime Original series titled Made In Heaven. The show, based on the lives of wedding planners based in Delhi, will be directed by Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava.

In the first look poster of the show, starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, we see the word ‘Heaven’ written in a twisted form which hints at a different take on the Indian concept, ‘marriages are made in heaven’.

Actor-producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter account to make the announcement and share the first look of the web series. He wrote, “Marriages are Made In Heaven *Conditions Apply #MadeInHeaven #FirstLook.” Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video also shared the first look poster and captioned it as, “Witness the chaos…behind the ‘perfect weddings'”.

Written by Zoya and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven is a story of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners whose story unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season. It is set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding where many secrets and many lies will be revealed.

Earlier, Zoya revealed that the series will have ten episodes in the first season. She also hinted at Farhan making a special appearance in it. She told PTI, “Reema and I have started this company called Tiger Baby. We are co-producing this show for Amazon. It’s about wedding planners set in Delhi. The first season will have 10 episodes.”

She also mentioned how the format of web series gives freedom to filmmakers to tell the stories they want to without any time constraint. “It (web series) is a different format, long format. For filmmakers and writers like us who usually have to end a story in 2 hours, this is an opportunity to tell a story in a long format. It’s filmmaking at the end of the day. It’s just a different format and therefore we are happy to experiment with it,” she said.

Made In Heaven will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 8, 2019.