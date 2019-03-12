Made in Heaven actor Shivani Raghuvanshi: I have always wanted to be a Dharma heroine

Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven has been receiving a positive response from all quarters. While Arjun Mathur and Shobhita Dhulipala’s are being praised for their portrayal of Karan and Tara, respectively, Shivani Raghuvanshi also created a mark playing Jazz, the lower middle-class girl who tries hard to fit into the elite world of Made in Heaven.

Advertising

Shivani, who debuted with critically acclaimed film Titli, recently interacted with a group of journalists about her latest project. When asked about being new to the industry and whether it was hard for her to fit into the team of Made in Heaven just like her character, the actor smiled and said, “It happens to me all the time. But between action and cut, everyone was my co-actor. As outsiders in the industry, we keep trying to fit in. I was so awestruck when Kalki visited us once on the sets. During one of our first meetings, I had even clicked a picture of her secretly and flaunted it to my brother.”

Talking about her experience of working with the makers, the actor said, “Excel Entertainment has completely spoiled me. Now I go to other sets and feel they are not treating me nicely. I decided to be an actor when I was around 14. And from then, I had wanted to work with Zoya Akhtar. I have a wish list of directors. And while Imtiaz Ali stands first on it, Zoya was second.”

The nine-episode series is helmed by four directors– Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair. When quizzed if it was daunting to have four directors on board, Shivani said, “Not really. I took this as a learning opportunity. I am not a trained actor nor have I done theatre. So for me, working with more directors helped me get exposure to different styles. And after the show, I was like ‘chalo chaar styles to aa gaye’ (I have learned four styles).”

The Angrezi Mein Kehte Hai actor further shared that she wants to work with good directors, and medium will never be a matter of concern. Stating that she knows what she wants to do, the 27-year-old said, “I have always wanted to be a Dharma heroine. Honestly, I never knew acting and as I grew up watching Kajol and Kareena Kapoor, I knew I wanted to do this. While after Titli people feel I am an arty and intellectual actor, I am not. I want to do different roles.”

Shivani also spoke about her Titli co-actor Shashank Arora, who is also a part of Made in Heaven. “He hasn’t changed at all. It is always fun to work with him. Also, you have a special connect and comfort with the people you work in your initial days. I somehow know his style and it just made work easier for us,” she concluded.

Advertising

Shivani Raghuvanshi will be next seen in an RSVP film.