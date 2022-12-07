scorecardresearch
Made in Heaven actor Shashank Arora says he doesn’t get work, fan suggests he should contact Swara Bhasker

Shashank Arora became a more familiar face after appearing in 2014 release Titli. He has since been seen in Brahman Naman, Rock On 2, Manto, Moothon, Bharat, The Great Indian Murder and Tanaav.

shashank aroraShashank Arora has been seen in Made in Heaven, Titli among other projects. (Photo: Shashank/Instagram)

Actor Shashank Arora, who is most popularly known for starring in Amazon Prime show Made in Heaven, films Titli and Brahman Naman, recently was asked on Twitter about not appearing in more series and films.

A user tweeted, “Why the heck do we not see you in more and more movies ???? You are a charm on the screen and you are such a flawless actor but I just want to see you in much more shows/movies.” The actor responded with a simple but heartbreaking tweet, “Because I don’t get work. Thank you for your kind love. ❤️”

As soon as Shashank posted his response, a bunch of users rushed to offer possible ways to reach more casting directors and filmmakers. One wrote, “I think you should consider doing more indie films apart from mainstream as they can boost your chances in mainstream too.” Another commented, “Made in heaven S02 when? eagerly waiting for your work and epilogues.” Yet another mentioned while tagging Swara Bhasker, “Please contact @ReallySwara
.. She will do something for getting good role.” “@ itv producers pls show some sympathy,” read one comment.

Also Read |Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Yash and RRR cast among IMDb’s ‘Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022’

Shashank Arora became a more familiar face after appearing in 2014 release Titli. He has since been seen in Brahman Naman, Rock On 2, Manto, Moothon, Bharat, The Great Indian Murder and Tanaav. He is supposed to appear in Zoya Akhtar and Amazon Prime Video show Made in Heaven Season 2.

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya’s royal wedding album
