Zoya Akhtar confirms second season of Made in Heaven

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven is in the works, co-creator of the web series Zoya Akhtar has announced.

Akhtar shared the news on Instagram Wednesday.

“Back to Work #day1 #writersroom #madeinheaven #season2 #herewego @reemakagti1 @alankrita601 @nityamehra19 @rahulnair8,” she captioned the photo.

Akhtar has co-created the streaming service’s latest India original with longtime collaborator Reema Kagti.

The drama reflects the lives of upscale modern Indians, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential weddings in Delhi.

It stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The series is directed by Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, season one of the series started streaming across 200 countries and territories on March 8.